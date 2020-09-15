Jam reviews various development schemes under Quetta Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited Sariab area to review various development schemes including construction of roads, irrigation and sports complex under Quetta Package.

He was accompanied by Advisers to CM for Livestock, Mitha Khan, Adviser to Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara, BAP's leader Agha Umar Ahmed Zai, Mir Usman Pirkani, Mir Noorullah Lehri, Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) and other officials.

Commissioner Quetta briefed Mir Jam Kamal Khan about the progress of the development schemes.

He also instructed the concerned official to timely ensure completion of projects under Quetta Package in order to provide facilities to public in the area.

The CM also visited Sheikh Zayad Hosptial where he inspected work of cancer hospital under construction.