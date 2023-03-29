HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) will organize a ceremony on March 30 to pay compensation cheques to the affected people by the work on Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project Akram Wah under the Social Management and Resettlement Plan.

According to a statement, Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro will be the chief guest at the ceremony, who will distribute compensation cheques among the affected people.