Jam thanks PM Khan for nominating Sanjrani as Senate Chairman candidate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here on Thursday thanked Pakistan Tahree-e-Insaf leadership for nominating Chairman Senate 's candidate from the Balochistan province.

Talking to journalists along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, he said "We are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and other coalition parties for supporting Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s candidate for the slot of the Chairman senate." He expressed the hope that Sadiq Sanjrani will win the chairman Senate election with the support of PIT and other coalition partners.

The CM said that the speaker of National Assembly had also been nominated by the PIT from the Balochistan province, after a long time, Balochistan province had been given good representations in both the houses.

He said that he had also held consultations with all the political parties and sought their help in the senate election.

He urged all the political forces for jointly working for the strengthening of democracy, supremacy of the parliament and uplift of the masses. "Today Pakistan needed stability and unity" he added.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's major demand was to uplift backward and smaller provinces which were neglected by the previous regimes.

He said it was also our demand to give proper representation to these provinces which were left less developed.

"It is the main reason behind our support for Sadiq Sanjrani's candidature for Chairman Senate," he added.