Jama-e-Imam Ibn Kaseer Masjid inaugurated at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob along with Qari Sohaib Ahmad Mir Muhammadi and Dr. Hafiz Masood Abdul Rasheed Azhar, Chairman of Majlis-e-Islami Pakistan, inaugurated Jama-e-Imam Ibn Kaseer Masjid at Abbasia Campus.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman, Chairperson of the Arabic Department Prof. Dr. Raheela Khalid Qureshi, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abu Bakar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Prof. Dr. Akram Chaudhry Member Syndicate, Malik Ijaz Nazim Secretary Gymkhana Bahawalpur, Hameed Akhtar President District Bar, Akmal Chauhan President Press Club Bahawalpur, Naseer Ahmad Nasir Former President Press Club Bahawalpur, Qari Khatib Abdul Sattar Director Masajid, Director Press Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, media representatives, employees and students were present in large numbers.

Qari Shoaib gave a beautiful recitation from the Holy Quran. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob announced that a big mosque will be established in Jamia Islamia in the name of Masjid Quat-ul-Islam.

The foundation stone of the masjid established with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was laid in September 2022.

This newly constructed Masjid of the Abbasia campus has a capacity of 1000 persons, which will benefit the students of the Abbasia campus, examination department, and Abu Bakar hall.

The Masjid is exemplary in architecture and beauty and soon more masjid will be built in the same style in Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and Bahawalnagar Campus.