Jamaat Ahle sunnat delegation meets CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat led by Pir Sakhi Khalid Sultan Bahu called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Sunday.

The other delegation members were Maulan Akram Saeedi, Mohammad Farooq Awan, Syed Shah Abdul Haq, Rafeeq Shah and Hazeez-ur-Rehman.

Pir Sakhi Khalid Sultan Bahu discussed Madaris registration, COVID situation and its SOPs at Masajid with the chief minister and lauded his government's efforts to promote inter-faith harmony in the province.

The chief minister said it has been the policy of his government to take people of different religions, sects and schools of thought together. "I am also thankful to the Ulemas of different schools of thought for guiding the government in different issues and supporting the government policies," he said.

He lauded the role of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat for promoting sectarian harmony.