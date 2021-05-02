UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat Ahle Sunnat Delegation Meets CM

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Jamaat Ahle sunnat delegation meets CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat led by Pir Sakhi Khalid Sultan Bahu called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Sunday.

The other delegation members were Maulan Akram Saeedi, Mohammad Farooq Awan, Syed Shah Abdul Haq, Rafeeq Shah and Hazeez-ur-Rehman.

Pir Sakhi Khalid Sultan Bahu discussed Madaris registration, COVID situation and its SOPs at Masajid with the chief minister and lauded his government's efforts to promote inter-faith harmony in the province.

The chief minister said it has been the policy of his government to take people of different religions, sects and schools of thought together. "I am also thankful to the Ulemas of different schools of thought for guiding the government in different issues and supporting the government policies," he said.

He lauded the role of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat for promoting sectarian harmony.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sunday Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

1 hour ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.