UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Advises Government To Get Prepared For Any Health Hazard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:58 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami advises government to get prepared for any health hazard

Jamaat-e-Islami's head Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the government requires to be fully prepared for any health emergency in the wake of global outbreak of deadly corona-virus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's head Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the government requires to be fully prepared for any health emergency in the wake of global outbreak of deadly corona-virus.Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House on Friday, he said the families of the Pakistani students and other citizens stranded in China were worried about the health condition of their loves ones.

The government, he added, should ensure the direct contacts of the students with their families if it had decided not to repatriate them from China. He said the Pakistani nation was standing with Chinese government and people in this difficult time.He said the person who was presented by the PTI as leading tax reformer went on long leave without brining any improvement in the Federal board of Revenue.

He said the Supreme Court rightly expressed concern about the performance of the FBR. He said the bureau was far behind the tax collection targets which along with its own management issues also proved that the demands of the IMF were unjustified and could not be fulfilled in present circumstances.

But, he added, the government was blindly following the directions of the lending agency and bent upon enslaving the nation. He said the flawed economic policy led to skyrocketing inflation and unemployment in past few months.The JI chief said the rulers have failed to formulate a line of action for the support of Kashmir people who had been fighting the case of realization of Pakistan for seventy years.

Islamabad, he said, pinned its all hopes on the US President Donald Trump for the solution of Kashmir issue without even realizing for a moment that Washington was an ally of New Delhi and how it could go against its friend.Although the rulers had abounded the Kashmir cause but the nation was fully standing with their Kashmir brethren, he said, adding the people of Pakistan would express solidarity with full zeal and commitment with Kashmiris on 5th February.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court China Washington Parliament Trump New Delhi February FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

2 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

45 minutes ago

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

1 hour ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

2 hours ago

Detention Toll From Riots in Chile Rises to 124, I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.