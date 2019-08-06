Jamaat-e-Islami announces countrywide rallies against India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has announced countrywide rallies to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, urging the government to take every possible step to stop New Delhi fulfilling its nefarious design regarding the change of status of the held region.

He was addressing a press conference at Mansoora along with the party secretary general Ameerul Azeem and other senior leaders of the party, following Indian announcement to revoke the special autonomy to the occupied region through a rushed presidential decree.

Revocation of Article 370 by India was a blatant violation of Shimla Agreement and United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir, said Siraj, demanding the government immediately approach the UN Security Council, OIC and other international fora to build pressure on India to shun its decision.

"People of Kashmir need Pakistan's support now and we should convey them a clear message that nation is standing with them united and un-shattered," he added.

Siraj suggested that Islamabad should link its cooperation with the US on Afghanistan to the solution of Kashmir issue.

It was high time, said the JI leader, that Islamabad should demand Washington to pursue India to immediately reverse its decision regarding Article 370 which throw the entire region into a war-like situation.

Siraj, however, said US President Donald Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir must be accepted if it was according to the UN resolution as no other solution to the issue was acceptable to the nation and people of Kashmir.

"Jamaat-e-Islami is going to organize rallies, procession across the country from today. We are organizing an international conference on Kashmir after Eid," he announced.

The JI chief welcomed the government decision to call joint session of the parliament. He said all political parties should stand united at this moment and extend a strong message to India and entire world that Pakistan would never compromise on its principle stand on Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and the country was incomplete without it. He said India was following Israel footsteps to change the majority into minority in the Occupied region.