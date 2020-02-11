(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has lambasted the government for handing over the country to the IMF and announced to organize masses against the policies of the PTI regime.Talking to journalists after addressing a training workshop of the JI workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said a so-called anti-corruption campaign continued in the country with the strong impression of political victimization.Why the prime minister was unable to order an investigation into the hike in prices of sugar and shortage of flour, he questioned, maintaining everyone knew the fact that those who created the crises earned billions in couple of days and were close and dear ones to the PM himself.The JI chief said the all the claims and promises made by the PM to the people during the election campaign about starting a ruthless accountability after coming into power were proved a pack of lie.

How could a chief executive of a country surrounded by corrupt, inept and selfish advisers and associates talk about the transparent and powerful accountability drive, he questioned."The economy is heading toward the huge wreck.

The IMF team is preparing the next budget," he said, adding the prime target of the budget would be the timely payment of Rs2,900 billions interest to the lending agencies on the foreign debts and liabilities.

The development budget, he added, was only hovering around Rs700 billion. He said the IMF was running the affairs of Pakistan similar to the style of the East India Company.This government, said the Senator, after completely destroying the economy was now bent upon selling the state entities on the behest of the international lending agency."The JI will resist the privatization move of the PTI government and organize public against its policies," he announced.Siraj said the country was gifted with enormous natural resources and human capital.

There was a dire need to utilize these gifts of nature for the greater benefit of the poor people of Pakistan. He said the interest free economy was the key to lead the country on the path of development.

The JI, he vowed while addressing the participants of the training workshop, would turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state and introduce key reforms in every sector if voted to power.Meanwhile, JI chief appreciated the peaceful protest held in Milan (Italy) in front of Indian consulate in favor of right to self-determinations to the people Kashmir and against the Indian forces atrocities in the held region.

Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the protest which was held under the banner of Islamic Society Italy, Tehreek-e-Kashmir Italy and other rights organizations.