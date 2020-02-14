UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islami Appreciates Brave Stance Of Turkish President On Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 5 hours ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami appreciates brave stance of Turkish president on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq appreciated the brave stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his address to the joint session of parliament.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq appreciated the brave stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine during his address to the joint session of parliament.

In a statement issued from Mansoora here on Friday, he said that on one side the Turkish president was helping Islamabad on diplomatic front while, on the other side, he was trying to strengthen the economy of Pakistan. The group of investors arrived withthe Turkish president in Islamabad was proof of Ankara's sincerity and longstandingfriendship with Pakistan, he added.

