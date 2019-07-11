Jamaat e Islami calls upon government to declare agriculture emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami, has called upon the government to declare agriculture emergency in the country in view of its worsening conditions and announce a comprehensive strategy to improve the plight of the farmers.A resolution adopted by the JI central body deplored that agriculture had always been neglected in the past, was not among the PTI government priorities at all.

. It said that the PTI in its election campaign, had made tall claims to solve the growers problems but after coming into power, it had taken a U turn in this respect.The Shoora demanded immediate withdrawal of the GST on the agricultural inputs and agricultural machinery to provide relief to the growers.It also called upon the government to ensure the payment of the dues of the sugar cane growers from the sugar mills.

It noted that a sum of Rs. 900 million was due from the Ramazan Sugar Mills Chiniot but the mills had been given a clean chit on the basis of the statements of the Prime Minister and provincial minister because of the connivance of the bureaucracy.

The Shoora also called for the withdrawal of the increase in the electricity tariff for agricultural tube wells and announcement of the support prices for cotton, potato, maize, etc.The JI Shoora pointed out the PTI and its leadership had not fulfilled any of its elections promises.

It noted that Prime Minister Imran khan had termed IMF loans as suicidal but the government had now accepted IMF loan on most stringent terms.It further said that despite the arrest and conviction of top opposition leaders, the government had field to recover any amount from them.The Shoora said that the government could build the country like the state of Madina adopting the Islamic economic system and enforcing Islamic law of inheritance in its true spirit as it would help overcome the concentration of wealth.