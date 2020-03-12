Jamaat-e-Islami chief for funds allocation in annual budget for madaris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief senator Sirajul Haq has demanded allocation of educational funds in the annual budget to Madaris as well along with universities and colleges.

Addressing the students of Darul Uloom Mansoora here on Thursday, he demanded the government to introduce uniform curriculum across the country and generously allocate funds for the religious seminaries.

Senator Siraj said religious scholars must play their role to turn the country into Islamic welfare state and guide and unite the nation. He also urged them to highlight the evils of corruption in their sermons.

JI leader Maulana Abdul Malik, Hafiz Idrees and Hafiz Sajid Anwar also addressedon the occasion.