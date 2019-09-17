Jamaat-e-Islami concerned at silence of world bodies over IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns over silence of the international organisations over gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to a delegation of Network for Human Rights and Justice, he said the so-called champions of human rights had been exposed on the matter of held Kashmir. The delegation, led by Network Coordinator Rizwan Akram called on him at the JI headquarters, Mansoora, on Tuesday.

"Why the international champions of democracy and human rights are showing helplessness over the Kashmir crisis," asked Siraj.

He added that Muslim genocide was continuing in different parts of the world under a planned agenda, but the international community including the rulers of Islamic world did nothing to provide them justice. He said that peace in the world could not be achieved if injustice continued unabadated.

The JI leader said the Kashmir dispute had put in danger the entire South Asia peace due to India's stubbornness. He said the people of Kashmir were deprived of their basic rights under the Indian occupation for more than seven decades, but New Delhi had unleashed a new wave of terror in the held region since August 5.