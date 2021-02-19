UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Condoles Death Of Mushahid Ullah Khan, Afzal Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami condoles death of Mushahid Ullah Khan, Afzal Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter has condoled on demise of president Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan advocate and PML-N stalwart Mushahid Ullah, statement issued here Friday, Amir Jamaat Islami Rao Mohammad Zafar along with other office bears including Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, Zeeshan Akhtar Chaudhary, Asgar Ali Gujjar, Asim Mehmood and Kanwar Mohammad Sadiq expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of prominent lawyer activist and politician.

They said that the bereaved souls had done great services in their lives for development and prosperity of the country.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in internal peace and grant courage and fortitude to their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Afzal Khan Sohail Ahmed May

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

13 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

15 minutes ago

Mega plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan k ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

3 minutes ago

Minister directs to remove encroachments outside s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.