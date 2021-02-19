Jamaat-e-Islami condoles death of Mushahid Ullah Khan, Afzal Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter has condoled on demise of president Islamic Lawyers Movement Afzal Khan advocate and PML-N stalwart Mushahid Ullah, statement issued here Friday, Amir Jamaat Islami Rao Mohammad Zafar along with other office bears including Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, Zeeshan Akhtar Chaudhary, Asgar Ali Gujjar, Asim Mehmood and Kanwar Mohammad Sadiq expressed deep sorrow and grief over death of prominent lawyer activist and politician.

They said that the bereaved souls had done great services in their lives for development and prosperity of the country.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in internal peace and grant courage and fortitude to their families.