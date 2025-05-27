Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami, led by senior leader Liaqat Baloch, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to discuss local government elections and the use of technology in the electoral process.

ECP Secretary provided a comprehensive briefing on the implementation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), biometric verification (BVM) in elections, the feasibility of proportionate representation system, and delay in local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad.

The ECP Secretary proposed amending Article 140-A, if political parties sought timely local government elections as this article empowers the provincial government to amend local government rules at its discretion, which leads to delays in local government elections.

The Director General of IT informed the visitors that while the Commission supports the use of modern technology, full-scale implementation would only take place after testing, stakeholder consensus, and proper oversight.

The technology must be user-friendly and having confidence of all stake holders.

Discussions also covered delays in local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad. The Commission stated it is ready to conduct the polls but legal and legislative hurdles have caused postponements. The case regarding the Punjab elections is set for hearing on May 29, 2025. The ECP emphasized that any change in the electoral system must be in line with constitutional and legal provisions, and such changes fall under the authority of the Parliament.

The Commission has conducted elections across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and cantonments, except Quetta, where the matter is before the Balochistan High Court. Under Section 219 of the Election Act 2017, the Commission must hold local government elections per existing regulations and implement any government-mandated changes.

The Commission assured the delegation that once the legal process is complete, local government elections will be held without further delay.