Jamaat-e-Islami Demands Separate Ministries For Welfare Of Special Persons

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq Tuesday called for establishment of separate ministries at federal and provincial level for the welfare and mainstreaming of persons with disabilities

Addressing a ceremony on occasion of "International Day of Disabled Persons" here at Mansoora, he highlighted the need for fixation of special quota in Senate, National Assembly and local government institutions for the differently abled persons.

Siraj distributed wheel chairs, white canes and hearing aids among the special persons on the occasion.

The JI chief said Pakistan had some 5.3 million people with disabilities and 65 percent among them lived in rural areas. Punjab, he said, made half of the disabled persons' total number. He said there was an urgent need to take steps to address the problems faced by them.

Senator Siraj asked the government to establish special departments in hospitals for the disabled people and provide them free of cost mobility aids and equipment. He said the government should establish educational institutions equipped with modern technology for the education and training of special children.

