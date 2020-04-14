Jamaat-e-Islami distributes Rs 12m relief items in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami and its welfare group Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed relief and protective items worth Rs 12 million including face-masks, food items and daily-use commodities among the poor, deserving and needy people here on Tuesday.

Dr Shakeel Thakur, ameer JI Sialkot district, said the relief aid and ration was distributed among the local people without any discrimination.