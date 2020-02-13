Jamaat-e-Islami for LB election: Liaqat Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch demanded local government elections in all provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch demanded local government elections in all provinces.

Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Thursday, he said the JI would fully participate in the LB elections, advising the district and tehsil headquarters committees of the party tostart process of choosing candidates.

Baloch welcomed the arrival of Turkish president in the country.