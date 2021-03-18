Jamaat-e-Islami for observing Youme-e-Istighfar on Friday

The Jamaat-e-Islami Thursday appealed the nation to observe Youm-e-Istighfar (Repentance Day) on Friday to seek collective repentance and renew pledge to lead the lives in accordance with Quran and Sunnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Thursday appealed the nation to observe Youm-e-Istighfar (Repentance Day) on Friday to seek collective repentance and renew pledge to lead the lives in accordance with Quran and Sunnah.

Secretary General Women Wing Durdana Siddique, in a statement, urged the nation to mend ways and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty to save from the Covid-19 pandemic.