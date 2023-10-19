Open Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with Palestine

Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas organized a large solidarity rally in the market square on Thursday, where local leaders showed their ardent solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas organized a large solidarity rally in the market square on Thursday, where local leaders showed their ardent solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians.

While addressing the rally, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas Mohammad Rafiq Chauhan condemned Israel for its actions in Palestine.

He accused Israel of committing war crimes, including genocide, against the Palestinian people. The event featured speeches by prominent figures who voiced their concerns about the ongoing situation in the region.

In their statements, they specifically cited the bombing of Palestinian hospitals as an act of terror and brutality.

The speakers also expressed disappointment with the Muslim world's leadership, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which they claimed had failed to address the issue effectively. Prominent leaders and citizens of Mirpurkhas attended the rally in large numbers to show their support for the Palestinian cause.

APP/arq/378

