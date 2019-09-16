Jamaat-e-Islami hold rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Jamaat-e-Islami Women wing held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) here on Monday

The rally was led by its acting provincial Nazima Punjab Kausar Parveen, District Nazima Samia Ali while a large number of women participated in the rally. The participants of the rally were holding national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir along with banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.

District Ameer Rawalpindi Raja Muhammad Jawad urged the world to use its influence to globally pressurize India to stop terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

District Ameer strongly condemned the prevailing large scale violation of human rights by the Indian army. He said that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and the freedom is the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one can deny this fact.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Nazima Punjab Kausar Parveen said that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the Indian occupation adding that Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir.