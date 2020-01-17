UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Seeks Relief To Calamity Hit Areas

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) seeks relief to calamity hit areas

Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar has demanded of the government to ensure provision of relief to people of the areas which had received heavy rains and snowfall

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akthar has demanded of the government to ensure provision of relief to people of the areas which had received heavy rains and snowfall.

In a press release issued here,he said that JI leadership was grieved over loss of life and property that reported in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan due to heavy rainfall and snowfall. "Heavy rains lashed Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan had caused loss of life and property," he said.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on its behalf was engaged in rescue and relief work in calamity-hit areas. He, however, emphasized the need to accelerate pace of relief operation in disaster hit areas from all stakeholders.

