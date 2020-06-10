Jamaat-e-Islami leader for free treatment of corona patients

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sukkur, Maulana Hizibullah Jakhro has demanded of the Sindh government to ensure free treatment of coronavirus infected patients at private hospitals in case of insufficient space in public health institutions.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, he demanded utilization of maximum fund for the healthcare sector in the upcoming budget.

He said that SOPs, were not being followed at majority of public places because the government lacked will power for their implementation. He said the medicines being used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection were disappearing from the market.