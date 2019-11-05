UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Stresses For Quality Education

Tue 05th November 2019

Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami Southern Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has stressed the need to take steps for spread of quality education

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice President, Jamaat-e-Islami Southern Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has stressed the need to take steps for spread of quality education.

He was addressing a ceremony held at Dar-e-Arqam school that was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. He said that introducing reforms in education sector was need of hour.

"It is need of hour to introduce reforms in our education system to make our new generation capable to meet the new challenges," he said.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan had been playing pivotal role in imparting quality education to students. "Under the auspices of JI Pakistan, a large number of educational institutions have been function across the country," he said.

Later, dastarbandi of Hufaz-e-Quran was held at the ceremony.

