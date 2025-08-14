Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas celebrates Independence Day with rally and camp

Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's Independence Day with a grand rally and camp at Market Chowk. Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami District Mirpurkhas, Hafiz Salman Khalid, addressed the participants, highlighting the historic sacrifices made by millions of Muslims in the subcontinent for the creation of Pakistan. He emphasized that the country's independence is a result of the bravery and determination of its people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas marked Pakistan's Independence Day with a grand rally and camp at Market Chowk. Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami District Mirpurkhas, Hafiz Salman Khalid, addressed the participants, highlighting the historic sacrifices made by millions of Muslims in the subcontinent for the creation of Pakistan. He emphasized that the country's independence is a result of the bravery and determination of its people.

In his address, Hafiz Salman Khalid warned that Pakistan must remain vigilant against both external and internal enemies, who seek to destabilize the country. He emphasized the importance of national security and stability in achieving the country's goals.

The speakers at the rally also recalled the bravery of the Pakistan Army in foiling India's nefarious designs through the Bunyan Marsous operation on May 6.

The speakers also expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine, and Kashmir, who have been struggling for freedom against oppressive forces for decades. They reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting these nations in their quest for self-determination and freedom.

The rally concluded with the distribution of sweets among participants and citizens, celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day.

