Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas To Hold Shutter-down Strike In Solidarity With Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 09:09 PM
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district has planned a shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district has planned a shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza.
The decision was made during a high-level district council meeting, on Wednesday, chaired by Hafiz Salman Khalid, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district.
The strike is in response to a call by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, to observe April 22 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians of Gaza.
To promote the strike, resolutions will be passed in mosques, and businessmen and traders will be appealed to close their businesses peacefully.
A public relations campaign will be conducted through shop-to-shop and market-to-market visits, and handbills will be distributed to promote a boycott of Israeli products. Additionally, a solidarity march will be held in major places of the district, including Mirpurkhas, on April 21.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
Hot weather forecast for Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival2 minutes ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff2 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza2 minutes ago
-
8 illegal arm holders arrested17 minutes ago
-
One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident17 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects17 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs17 minutes ago
-
Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held17 minutes ago
-
Bike rider hit to death by heavy vehicle51 minutes ago