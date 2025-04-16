Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza

Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district has planned a shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district has planned a shutter-down strike on April 22 to show solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Gaza.

The decision was made during a high-level district council meeting, on Wednesday, chaired by Hafiz Salman Khalid, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas district.

The strike is in response to a call by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, to observe April 22 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians of Gaza.

To promote the strike, resolutions will be passed in mosques, and businessmen and traders will be appealed to close their businesses peacefully.

A public relations campaign will be conducted through shop-to-shop and market-to-market visits, and handbills will be distributed to promote a boycott of Israeli products. Additionally, a solidarity march will be held in major places of the district, including Mirpurkhas, on April 21.

