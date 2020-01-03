UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-e-Islami Not To Support Bill Regarding COAS's Extension

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:42 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami will not back the government proposed amendments in the Army Act and take a principled stand on the matter

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami will not back the government proposed amendments in the Army Act and take a principled stand on the matter.JI chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq announced this while talking to the reporters outside parliament house on Friday.He said the decisions being made on the basis of the prime minister's liking or disliking were tantamount to weaken the national institutions.

It would have been in the benefit of the institution, had the government introduced the amendment before November 15, he added.He expressed regret over the manner the amendments were proposed, saying the ruling party displayed an undue haste in proposing changes in the act."The entire process adopted by the government seems an attempt to prove the parliament a rubber stamp."Siraj said the country desperately needed to bring out of the "doctrine of necessity" as it always caused embarrassment for the entire nation before the international community.To a question, he said it was a good omen that two main opposition parties (PML-N & PPP) were backing the PTI on the Army Act, adding it was the high time the three parties displayed unity to bring the country out the prevailing crises of bad economy, inflation and poverty.

"If the three parties [the PTI, the PML-N & the PPP] can portray unity to safeguard their interests then what is the hurdle in becoming them united to resolve the problems of the masses."Expressing surprise over the politics of three parties, he said it was proved that they all were virtually on same page but sometimes acted differently.The JI Emir said a powerful army was the need of the country keeping in view the regional situation.

He said India could anytime attack across the boundary to divert the world attention from its internal situation and human rights abuses in Kashmir. In case of any Indian aggression, he said the JI would be at forefront and stand shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces to protect the country's sovereignty.

