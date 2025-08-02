- Home
- Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, guardian of Islamic values, traditions: Deputy Secretary General JIP
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Deputy Secretary General Iffat Sajjad has said that the JIP party was the guardian of Islamic values and traditions.
She expressed these views while addressing the Ijtema-e-Arkaan (Members’ Gathering) of the "Halqa Islamabad", said a press release issued here on Saturday.
She said that leadership was not just about doing the work oneself but about bringing others along, training them, and preparing them for leadership, too.
During the gathering, Zubaida Asghar, a member of the Central Shoora, spoke in a discussion titled “Values and Traditions,” saying that the traditions established by Jamaat-e-Islami’s workers at the beginning were unparalleled. They worked tirelessly for the elevation of religion islam which has always been our Party's true mission. It was due to their efforts that Individuals of all age group were now joining our party.
She further said that establishment of Deen (Islam) was our top priority, and for this, we were ready to make every sacrifice.
Senator Dr. Kausar Firdous said during the discussion that in her life in the movement, she has learned the most from constructive criticism filled with goodwill.
Senior member Alia Saeed said that a lack of resources and vehicles has never hindered our work. We have always worked with sincerity, sacrifice, and passion.
Nazima of the region, Qudsia Namoos, explained the “Plan of Action” and said that no movement or mission can succeed without clear planning. She said that from the very beginning, our mission, vision, and plan have been clear — to spread the teachings of Islam and to bring about an Islamic revolution through constitutional and peaceful struggle.
During the gathering, Deputy Nazima of the region, Atiya Tayyab, briefly explained the plan of action to the members.
The gathering concluded with a special prayer for the workers and their deceased loved ones.
