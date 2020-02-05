Jamaat e Islami rally participants join to make human chain in solidarity with people of IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Jamaat e Islami-Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq here on Wednesday led a rally that culminated into a long human chain expressing its solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of Jamaat e Islami-Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq here on Wednesday led a rally that culminated into a long human chain expressing its solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier addressing the participants of the rally Siraj ul Haq said Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed today with the people who were practically locked down for past five months in IOK.

The situation, he said demanded immediate action on part of the international community to help materialize the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir against Indian occupation.

"The people are demanding the United Nations to ensure plebiscite, under its own resolution, for the oppressed people in IOK," said Senator Siraj ul Haq.

Rally was attended by people from all walks of life andincluded both men, women besides the children.