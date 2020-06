Jamaat-e-Islami seeks awareness campaign on crona virus

Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar on Saturday stressed the need of awareness campaign among masses about coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar on Saturday stressed the need of awareness campaign among masses about coronavirus.

According to a press release issued here, he said that coronavirus had posed threat to life of people. He emphasized the need to raise awareness among masses about this fatal disease.