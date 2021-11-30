UrduPoint.com

Jamaat-e-Islami Serves Legal Notice To Sindh CM Against Local Bodies' Bill

Saifuddin Advocate, counsel on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, has served a legal notice to Sindh chief minister with the demand to withdraw the bill recently passed by Sindh Assembly to amend the local government law

The JI leader asked the chief minister to withdraw the clauses of the bill that violate the constitution within seven days, failing to which the party will approach the judiciary against the law as well as the bill recently passed by the assembly.

The legal notice called upon the chief minister to amend the local government law in accordance to the provisions of the constitution.

JI leader Naeemur Rehman in the notice mentioned that the JI has always opposed the attempts to make the local government a useless body.

The notice also highlights that the Sindh government had squeezed the powers of local government setup in 2012 and 2013.

