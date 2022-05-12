UrduPoint.com

Jamaat-e-Islami Submits Call Attention Notice Seeking Regularization Of Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Thursday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for regularization of NTS teachers in the province.

Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Inayatullah Khan said that from 2018 onwards, teachers of various cadres have been appointed on contract basis through NTS but have not been regularized so far.

"A unanimous resolution has also been passed in this House regarding the permanent appointment of teachers and my adjournment motion on this issue was also discussed in the House in April last year but the process of making it permanent has not been ensured and at present a large number of teachers are protesting," he said adding that this was a very important and urgent issue of public nature.

He urged the government to take immediate notice of this very important issue and also asked the Minister of education also to inform the House about the real facts in this regard.

