UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Thankful To China For Expressing Support On Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 07:29 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami thankful to China for expressing support on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul- Haq has thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul- Haq has thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir.He said this while presiding over a consultation meeting with AJK chapter Hurayat leadership on Saturday, Beijing had always backed Pakistan's position on disputed region and the Pakistani nation was thankful for it,The purpose of the meeting was to develop a future strategy to raise voice against Indian aggression in held region particularly the situation emerged after the revocation of Article 370 by India.Siraj said the JI was trying to mobilize Pakistani nation and Muslim world on the issue.

He said the JI would soon announce a plan that how to face and reply India in present crisis emerged after August 5, the day India scraped Article 370 violating the UN resolutions and Simla Agreement.He said JI would organize an international conference on Kashmir after Eid.

Rallies and protest demonstrations would be held across the country to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He demanded the government to organize an international conference on Kashmir in Islamabad.

The JI chief warned that Indian government settlement plan in occupied region after scraping Article 370 would be considered illegal and it will badly backfire. The people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept it under a conspiracy.He said India had turned the entire occupied region into jail and deployed thousands of fresh troops to silent the voice of people of Kashmir.

But, added Siraj, their ruthlessness and naked aggression against innocent people would never work as world had seen thousands of protestors across the valley on Friday and Saturday. He congratulated Kashmir youth for standing firm against Indian army and said 220 million Pakistani were also standing with them in their struggle against India.

He said sun of freedom will soon rise on Kashmir and it will become part of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Protest World Army United Nations China Jail Beijing Simla Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court indicted Justice Qazi Faez Isa over ..

50 seconds ago

PPP always ensured direct participation of minorit ..

52 seconds ago

Over 470 traffic cops to be deployed for smooth tr ..

4 minutes ago

At least 18 dead as Typhoon Lekima slams east Chin ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt successfully implementing its development ..

4 minutes ago

Displaced by fighting, Libyans fear ending up 'on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.