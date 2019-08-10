Jamaat-e-Islami thankful to China for expressing support on Kashmir issue

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul- Haq has thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul- Haq has thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir.He said this while presiding over a consultation meeting with AJK chapter Hurayat leadership on Saturday, Beijing had always backed Pakistan's position on disputed region and the Pakistani nation was thankful for it,The purpose of the meeting was to develop a future strategy to raise voice against Indian aggression in held region particularly the situation emerged after the revocation of Article 370 by India.Siraj said the JI was trying to mobilize Pakistani nation and Muslim world on the issue.

He said the JI would soon announce a plan that how to face and reply India in present crisis emerged after August 5, the day India scraped Article 370 violating the UN resolutions and Simla Agreement.He said JI would organize an international conference on Kashmir after Eid.

Rallies and protest demonstrations would be held across the country to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He demanded the government to organize an international conference on Kashmir in Islamabad.

The JI chief warned that Indian government settlement plan in occupied region after scraping Article 370 would be considered illegal and it will badly backfire. The people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept it under a conspiracy.He said India had turned the entire occupied region into jail and deployed thousands of fresh troops to silent the voice of people of Kashmir.

But, added Siraj, their ruthlessness and naked aggression against innocent people would never work as world had seen thousands of protestors across the valley on Friday and Saturday. He congratulated Kashmir youth for standing firm against Indian army and said 220 million Pakistani were also standing with them in their struggle against India.

He said sun of freedom will soon rise on Kashmir and it will become part of Pakistan.