Jamaat-e-Islami to approach Supreme Court for LB polls

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami would knock the doors of Supreme Court for holding of local government elections."The Election Commission of Pakistan is incomplete in violation of the Constitution.

The government is not taking serious measures to conduct the LB polls," said . JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch while taking to a delegation of Jamiat Ittehad ul Ulema Pakistan at Mansoora on Saturday.Baloch said that the PTI government was also following the track of PML-N and PPP governments and showing reluctance in announcing the schedule for local government elections.

Regarding the LB polls, he added, the PPP and PML-N had also never shown seriousness during their respective tenures. He said the JI would launch a campaign for the restoration of LB system in the country.He said the normalization in relations of Saudi Arabia and Iran would be greatest news, providing an opportunity to the Muslim world to resolve their differences without western interference.

He said unity of Ummahwas a key to the development of Muslim countries.