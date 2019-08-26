Jamaat-e-Islami to continue struggle for transforming Pakistan into Islamic welfare state

Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

To mark the day, seminars, rallies and other programmes were organized in all over the country.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora, leaders were quoted as saying that the JI was the only religio-political party which stands above of sectarian, ethnic, cultural and lingual biases.

The message of the JI aims to reach to the public which are fed up of the typical elite rule over the country for decades.

JI Lahore leader Zikarullah said the JI worked for the protection of the rights of all oppressed segments of the society including small farmers and laborers.

He said the JI's struggle for Kashmir cause had always been widely acknowledged by the leadership of the region of Jammu and Kashmir. He vowed to continue support of the besieged people of held valley until the sun of freedom raised on Kashmir.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the foundation day ceremonies.