UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami To Continue Struggle For Transforming Pakistan Into Islamic Welfare State

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami to continue struggle for transforming Pakistan into Islamic welfare state

Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

This was resolved at JI's 78th foundation day on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

This was resolved at JI's 78th foundation day on Monday.

To mark the day, seminars, rallies and other programmes were organized in all over the country.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora, leaders were quoted as saying that the JI was the only religio-political party which stands above of sectarian, ethnic, cultural and lingual biases.

The message of the JI aims to reach to the public which are fed up of the typical elite rule over the country for decades.

JI Lahore leader Zikarullah said the JI worked for the protection of the rights of all oppressed segments of the society including small farmers and laborers.

He said the JI's struggle for Kashmir cause had always been widely acknowledged by the leadership of the region of Jammu and Kashmir. He vowed to continue support of the besieged people of held valley until the sun of freedom raised on Kashmir.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the foundation day ceremonies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Jammu All From

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Lebanon says Israeli drone attack 'declaration of ..

5 minutes ago

820 profiteers held in current month

5 minutes ago

New fires rage in Amazon as Brazil warplanes battl ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's new army chief dismisses war crimes cl ..

21 minutes ago

Trump says talks with Rouhani within weeks sounds ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.