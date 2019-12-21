Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir March today at federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamaat-e-Islami is set to hold a historic march in Islamabad on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of the Indian held Kashmir and save the future of the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) : Jamaat-e-Islami is set to hold a historic march in Islamabad on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of the Indian held Kashmir and save the future of the country.JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq addressed the different camps on G.T Road and reviewed the arrangements of the march on reaching Islamabad on Saturday evening..

He said that thousands of people from across the country are reaching the Federal capital to participant in the event.He appealed the people to ensure their participation in the historic march. He reiterated Islamabad march was an attempt to awake the rulers from deep slumber and fight the Kashmir case.

He said Kashmiris were fighting the case of the realization of Pakistan for seven decades but the people sitting in high offices in Islamabad had completely ignored them. He said Kashmir issue was turned into a now and never situation' and bold steps were required to challenge the Indian design in the region.

He said blocking the waters of Pakistan from western rivers and turn the country into a barren land was an agenda of the Modi government. He said freedom of the people of Kashmir from Indian yoke was indispensible to attain the realization of Pakistan.Siraj criticized the silence of the international community on human rights violations in the IHK.

He said 139 days passed to curfew in the held area with millions of people were virtually turned prisoners of Indian forces but world was acting as silent spectator.Meanwhile, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch said the Kashmir march was being organized to put pressure on the government to take bold stand on Kashmir.

He expressed concern that the government had completely ignored the Kashmir cause knowing the fact that region's liberation from Indian yoke was matter of life and death for Pakistan.