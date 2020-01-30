Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Kashmir solidarity march on Feb 5

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore chapter will hold the Kashmir March at The Mall road on February 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore chapter will hold the Kashmir March at The Mall road on February 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and other provincial and district leaders would led the march in which lawyers, teachers, students, labourers and a large number of people including women and children are expected to participate.

JI Lahore Ameer Zikarullah Mujahid announced this while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

He said that the JI Lahore would distribute handbills outside mosques on Friday. The JI Lahore would hold all parties conference on Feb 2 and solidarity Kashmir camps would be held at big intersections of the city on Feb 3.

He also criticised price-hike of daily use items and said that the incumbent government was not serious in solving problems of common man.