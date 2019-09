Jamaat-e-Islami is holding "Save Kashmir March" in Quetta, Sargodha and Lahore on September 15, September 20 and October 6 respectively to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami is holding "Save Kashmir March " in Quetta Sargodha and Lahore on September 15, September 20 and October 6 respectively to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Friday, JI Chief, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that people of Pakistan would never leave alone their brothers and sisters in IOK and go to every extent in their support.