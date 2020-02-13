UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami To Kick Off Movement Against Government From 20th Instant

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:54 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami to kick off movement against government from 20th instant

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to launch a countrywide campaign against inflation and unemployment from February 20

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to launch a countrywide campaign against inflation and unemployment from February 20.He made this announced while addressing the participants of a protest against the exorbitant rise in prices of essential items in front of National Press Club here on Thursday.Addressing the protestors, he said the government was making repeated claims to end inflation and provide employment to millions of youth but practically it did nothing to address the issues.

The government flawed and anti-poor policies, he added, instead were leading the country towards disaster with everyday passing. He said every Pakistani was worried about the situation and it seemed the PTI regime was incapable to address the concern of a common man.

He said the government policies were hitting hard every individual from doctor, farmer and transporter to daily wager, student and shopkeeper. People were starving to death and long queues could be seen for the purchase of sugar, flour and other food items in front of every store because of their severe shortage from the market.

He said the sugar and flour mafias had created a fake shortage of the commodities and earned billions of rupees through it in just matter of couple of days. The prime minister, he lamented, was unable to call for a transparent inquiry into the crises knowing the reality his closed ones were involved in the scam.

He said it was an irony that a country which was one of the top producers of wheat and sugarcane in the world was unable to meet the demand of its masses. He said a typical mafia was looting the country resources with both hands for decades and turning a common man from poor to poorer.

He said the PTI regime has handed over the country to the IMF paving the way for complete destruction of the already fragile economy. Considering the situation, he said, the JI has decided to mobilize the masses against the government economic policies and launch a countrywide movement against inflation and unemployment from Feb 20.In a separate statement, the JI chief welcomed the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Poor Student Doctor Man Tayyip Erdogan February Market From Government Wheat Top Billion Million Employment Flour

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

56 minutes ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

1 hour ago

Tharparkar Police grabs 5 drug pushers: raw wine, ..

1 minute ago

2 proclaimed offender's arrested in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns up ..

1 minute ago

MQM-P hints parting ways with federal govt

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.