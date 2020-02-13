Jamaat-e-Islami to kick off movement against government from 20th instant

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to launch a countrywide campaign against inflation and unemployment from February 20

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has announced to launch a countrywide campaign against inflation and unemployment from February 20.He made this announced while addressing the participants of a protest against the exorbitant rise in prices of essential items in front of National Press Club here on Thursday.Addressing the protestors, he said the government was making repeated claims to end inflation and provide employment to millions of youth but practically it did nothing to address the issues.

The government flawed and anti-poor policies, he added, instead were leading the country towards disaster with everyday passing. He said every Pakistani was worried about the situation and it seemed the PTI regime was incapable to address the concern of a common man.

He said the government policies were hitting hard every individual from doctor, farmer and transporter to daily wager, student and shopkeeper. People were starving to death and long queues could be seen for the purchase of sugar, flour and other food items in front of every store because of their severe shortage from the market.

He said the sugar and flour mafias had created a fake shortage of the commodities and earned billions of rupees through it in just matter of couple of days. The prime minister, he lamented, was unable to call for a transparent inquiry into the crises knowing the reality his closed ones were involved in the scam.

He said it was an irony that a country which was one of the top producers of wheat and sugarcane in the world was unable to meet the demand of its masses. He said a typical mafia was looting the country resources with both hands for decades and turning a common man from poor to poorer.

He said the PTI regime has handed over the country to the IMF paving the way for complete destruction of the already fragile economy. Considering the situation, he said, the JI has decided to mobilize the masses against the government economic policies and launch a countrywide movement against inflation and unemployment from Feb 20.In a separate statement, the JI chief welcomed the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the country.