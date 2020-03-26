UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami To Observe 'Youm-e-Astaghfar' On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:13 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe 'Youm-e-Astaghfar' on Friday

Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Dr Zakirullah Mujahid has said that 'Youm-e-Astaghfar" [Day of Penitence] on Friday and offer prayers for the purpose after the Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Dr Zakirullah Mujahid has said that 'Youm-e-Astaghfar" [Day of Penitence] on Friday and offer prayers for the purpose after the Juma prayers.

He was talking to the media on Thursday during a visit to Corona Relief Camps, organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore.

Dr Mujahid said that every organisation must play its role in dealing with the crisis. He said that political parties would have to return to service creation and making decisions in the interest of the country and nation. He said that the JI was providing ration to unemployed daily-wage workers and helpers at the relief camps in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Media

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centre ..

31 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah Clears the Concern over it's Strategy ..

32 minutes ago

Boxer Amir Khan offers wedding venue to Britain's ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Army 'Neutralizes' 5 Members of Kurdish Fo ..

3 minutes ago

Print sprint: Bosnians 3D print face-shields to co ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.