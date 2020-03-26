Jamaat-e-Islami to observe 'Youm-e-Astaghfar' on Friday

Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Dr Zakirullah Mujahid has said that 'Youm-e-Astaghfar" [Day of Penitence] on Friday and offer prayers for the purpose after the Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ameer Dr Zakirullah Mujahid has said that 'Youm-e-Astaghfar" [Day of Penitence] on Friday and offer prayers for the purpose after the Juma prayers.

He was talking to the media on Thursday during a visit to Corona Relief Camps, organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore.

Dr Mujahid said that every organisation must play its role in dealing with the crisis. He said that political parties would have to return to service creation and making decisions in the interest of the country and nation. He said that the JI was providing ration to unemployed daily-wage workers and helpers at the relief camps in the city.