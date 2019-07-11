UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat E Islami To Support July 13 Traders' Strike

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Jamaat e Islami to support July 13 traders' strike

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has announced all out support to the traders countrywide close down on July 13 and said that the government was bent upon crushing businessmen under IMF pressure and ruining their business

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has announced all out support to the traders countrywide close down on July 13 and said that the government was bent upon crushing businessmen under IMF pressure and ruining their business.In response to an appeal by the president of the traders organizations Kashif Chaudhry, he said that the government oppressive tactics had become intolerable and the JI would not abandon the businessmen in their difficulties.The JI chief said that thousands of cottage industries and small industrial units had been closed because of government steps and the people were committing suicide due to price hike and unemployment.

Siraj said that the government had not taken the traders into confidence in any matter and new taxes were being levied under IMF pressure.

He asked if the government had decided to crush the masses due to its incompetence and follies.He said that people in all walks of life were sick of the government policies. Agriculture and industry were on the brink of ruin and the growers and workers were under heavy pressure.The JI chief said the PTI had promised to wipe out poverty and unemployment but its policies were going on the opposite direction.

Related Topics

IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Agriculture Suicide Price July All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Minister directs improvement in holding of ETEA te ..

14 seconds ago

Evo Morales Receives Honorary Doctoral Degree of R ..

15 seconds ago

Gibraltar Police Arrest 2 Executives of Seized Ira ..

20 seconds ago

Prime Minister kicks off project for affordable 18 ..

32 minutes ago

Police capture car burglars , recovers 16 vehicle, ..

44 minutes ago

Fresh CSTO Summit to be Held on November 28 in Kyr ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.