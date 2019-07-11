Jamaat e Islami to support July 13 traders' strike

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has announced all out support to the traders countrywide close down on July 13 and said that the government was bent upon crushing businessmen under IMF pressure and ruining their business

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul- Haq has announced all out support to the traders countrywide close down on July 13 and said that the government was bent upon crushing businessmen under IMF pressure and ruining their business.In response to an appeal by the president of the traders organizations Kashif Chaudhry, he said that the government oppressive tactics had become intolerable and the JI would not abandon the businessmen in their difficulties.The JI chief said that thousands of cottage industries and small industrial units had been closed because of government steps and the people were committing suicide due to price hike and unemployment.

Siraj said that the government had not taken the traders into confidence in any matter and new taxes were being levied under IMF pressure.

He asked if the government had decided to crush the masses due to its incompetence and follies.He said that people in all walks of life were sick of the government policies. Agriculture and industry were on the brink of ruin and the growers and workers were under heavy pressure.The JI chief said the PTI had promised to wipe out poverty and unemployment but its policies were going on the opposite direction.