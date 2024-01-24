Open Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami To Win Election From Bahawalpur: Akhtar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami to win election from Bahawalpur: Akhtar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Naib-Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab and JI Candidate for PP-254 Bahawalpur, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has said that his party would win general elections 2024 seats from Bahawalpur.

He was addressing a conrner meeting in Abbasi Town Bahawalpur here.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami was the political party which elected its all office-bearers including the central leadership through Intra-Party Elections. He said that masses had reposed their trust in the leadership of JI Pakistan.

He recalled that late Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar had been elected member, Punjab Assembly on the ticket of JI from Bahawalpur for several times.

He said that now, JI had pinned hope that voters of Bahawalpur once again would vote for JI candidates.

