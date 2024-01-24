Jamaat-e-Islami To Win Election From Bahawalpur: Akhtar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Naib-Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab and JI Candidate for PP-254 Bahawalpur, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has said that his party would win general elections 2024 seats from Bahawalpur.
He was addressing a conrner meeting in Abbasi Town Bahawalpur here.
He said that Jamaat-e-Islami was the political party which elected its all office-bearers including the central leadership through Intra-Party Elections. He said that masses had reposed their trust in the leadership of JI Pakistan.
He recalled that late Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar had been elected member, Punjab Assembly on the ticket of JI from Bahawalpur for several times.
He said that now, JI had pinned hope that voters of Bahawalpur once again would vote for JI candidates.
Recent Stories
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalist Haqqani remembered on his death anniversary2 seconds ago
-
Inter-school speech competition held5 seconds ago
-
Actor Rizwan Wasti death anniversary observed9 seconds ago
-
Fog, cloudy weather likely to persist in city30 minutes ago
-
Solangi for improving fact check mechanism to counter misinformation30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders installing security cameras at sensitive polling stations40 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of country1 hour ago
-
'BISP Mobile Registration Vehicle', latest call centers to be operational soon: DG says1 hour ago
-
Severe Fog Disrupts Power Supply in HESCO Region, 40 Feeders Tripped1 hour ago
-
Trader fined over violation1 hour ago
-
Minister on Int'l Day of Education stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of countr ..1 hour ago
-
Residents rescued of house on fire1 hour ago