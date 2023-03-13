UrduPoint.com

Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing Launches Campaign Against Ice Addiction & Drug Pushing

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing launches campaign against ice addiction & drug pushing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing District Peshawar has initiated a campaign to curb the rising issue of ice addiction and drug pushing in the city.

Led by District President Engineer Zeeshan Aslam, the campaign was launched with a press conference attended by District Information Secretary Atif Khattak, Deputy General Secretary Wahidgul, and other district officials and workers.

During the press briefing, District President Engineer Zeeshan Aslam stated that Peshawar has a staggering drug rate of 46 percent, with ice addiction accounting for more than 10 percent of the cases, which is higher than other provincial capitals. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami Youth District Peshawar is actively engaging people from various schools of thought to support the campaign.

The rise in ice addiction has had a negative impact on the lives of the youth, leading to an increase in street crimes.

The district president urged the district administration to take immediate and effective measures in this regard. Failure to do so within a week's time would result in the youth of Jamaat-e-Islami Peshawar district protesting on the streets to raise their voices against this scourge.

Furthermore, it was revealed that drug dealing is prevalent in educational institutions, which is a tragedy. According to estimates, young students in Peshawar's largest government university use ice to cope with exam stress, posing a significant danger to their health.

The district administration has taken note of the issue and has promised to take necessary steps to address the situation.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami Youth District Peshawar's campaign against ice addiction and drug selling is a step towards creating a drug-free society and protecting the youth from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

