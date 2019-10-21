UrduPoint.com
Jamaat-i-Islami To Organize Two-day Int'l Seminar On Kashmir From Nov 3

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Jamaat-i-Islami to organize two-day int'l seminar on Kashmir from Nov 3

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday announced to organize a two-day international seminar on Kashmir in the capital from November 3 to highlight plight of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing siege and oppression since August 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Monday announced to organize a two-day international seminar on Kashmir in the capital from November 3 to highlight plight of people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing siege and oppression since August 5.

The seminar would be attended by all political leadership of the country, representatives of international organizations and leaders from Muslim countries, he said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the Jamaat-i-Islami would also organize a Kashmir conference in Gujarat (Punjab) on October 27 as it was an important day for the people of Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a matter of life and death for every Pakistani," he added.

India has now become a threat to the whole region and its terrorist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was targeting the innocent people of the occupied valley, he said and urged the world to impose economic sanctions on India.

He appealed the world especially to Muslim countries to stand on the back of Kashmiris as the constant atrocities committed by the occupied forces on innocent Kashmiris may endanger global peace.

The Kashmir dispute was passing through the critical period and the innocent people of the area were facing new trials and troubles, he said while urging the masses to continue support for their right to self determination.

