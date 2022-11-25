UrduPoint.com

Jamad-ul-Awwal Crescent Sighted

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Jamad-ul-Awwal crescent sighted

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Friday announced that the crescent of Jamad-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH has been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Friday announced that the crescent of Jamad-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH has been sighted.

In pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the first Jamad-ul-Awwal shall commence from Saturday, November, 26 .

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting along with other members in Lahore.

Announcing the crescent of Jamad-ul-Awwal, he said the weather condition was clear in most of the areas of the country.

He said due to clear weather condition, the committee received a number of testimonies of crescent sighting from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karak, Quetta, Peshawar and Azad Kashmir's Kotli and Rawalakot and other areas of the country.

In the end, Maulana Azad prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country besides the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

More Stories From Pakistan

