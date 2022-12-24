Jamad-us-Sani crescent sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced that the crescent of Jamad-us-Sani, 1444 AH has been sighted.

As per the notification issued here, the first of Jamad-us-Sani shall commence from Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The announcement has been made in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which converged to sight the crescent of Jamad-us-Sani in the ministry.