Jamadi-ul-Awal Moon Not Sighted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the moon of Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 AH had not been sighted in its meeting held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The 1st Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 shall commence from Thursday, the 16th November, 2023, said a notification issued here by the ministry.

