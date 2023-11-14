Jamadi-ul-Awal moon not sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the moon of Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 AH had not been sighted in its meeting held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The 1st Jamadi-ul-Awal 1445 shall commence from Thursday, the 16th November, 2023, said a notification issued here by the ministry.