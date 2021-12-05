Jamadi-ul-Awwal moon sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday said that the Jamadi-ul-Awwal moon has been sighted and first of the new Islamic month would be on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Azad said that sufficient evidence of sighting of crescent moon had been received from various areas of the country. First of Jamadi-ul-Awwal would be on Monday, December 6, 2021.