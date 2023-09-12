Open Menu

Jamaican Youth Minister Meets FM Jilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Minister for Youth and Education of Jamaica Marsha Smith on Tuesday met Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Minister for Youth and education of Jamaica Marsha Smith on Tuesday met Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting held at the Commonwealth Headquarters.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed the ways to explore avenues for youth's progress and cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women, Community and Social Development of Samoa Leota Laki Lamositele also called on the foreign minister.

Besides discussing cooperation, Foreign Minister Jilani apprised the Samoan minister of the measures being taken by the Government of Pakistan for the uplift of women and youth.

