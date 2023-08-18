Open Menu

Jamal For Imparting Skill Training To Youth To Achieve Sustainable Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Interim Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Jamal Shah on Friday emphasized imparting skill training to youth for achieving sustainable growth in the country.

Revival of cinema houses and the film industry could open vast job opportunities for thousands of people, he said while talking to ptv. We have over 240 million population but there is an acute shortage of cinema houses in this country, he added.

There is a dire need to focus on expanding tourism for promoting healthy culture in Pakistan, he stated.

Commenting on May 9 mayhem, he said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) instead of utilizing the energies of young people indulged them in vandalism.

About overseas Pakistanis, he said that media houses should come forward to create awareness for the removal of misconceptions of misguided people.

About general elections, he said that the next elections should be held without delay after completing the task of delimitation. To another question regarding the Jaranwala incident, he said the implementation of the rule of law could help control such types of indecent incidents in future. He said that islam teaches us peace and tolerance.

