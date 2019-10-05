Jamal Khan Mandokhail sworn in as chief justice of BHC

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has taken oath of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC).Oath taking ceremony took place in Governor House.

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has taken oath of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC).Oath taking ceremony took place in Governor House.

Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Yasinzai administered the oath to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail .

The oath taking ceremony was attended by judges of high court, advocate general, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, lawyers and others.Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail is 19th chief justice of BHC. Former Chief Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar was retired from service a day before.